Open-air book hubs come to Redbourn and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 10:57 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 10 August 2020

Book hubs come to Redbourn and Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A community of book sharers has set up hubs in Harpenden and Redbourn.

The Little Local Book Hub is an open air book exchange which gives local residents access to free reading material.

The two hubs have proved to be popular during lockdown, organisers said.

People can go and browse through the boxes of books on offer – most of which have been donated by the community, for the community.

Some people take books to swap, but you can also borrow without swapping if you don’t have any books to pass on.

Hubs are open 9am until 9pm daily, rain or shine, and offer a wide selection of adult fiction in all genres and plenty of children’s fiction - including picture books and teen reads.

Sarah said: “This initiative has been warmly welcomed by everyone in search of new reads. We hope to continue into the autumn until libraries are fully open again!”

