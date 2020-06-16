St Albans school puts together lockdown music video

The Beaumont School community has produced a lockdown video. Photo: Supplied Archant

Instead of preparing for their summer concert, a St Albans school has proven that the show can still go on.

Beaumont School’s lockdown video is a song called Baba Yetu, composed by Christopher Tin for the video game Civilisation IV.

More than 80 students, alumni, staff, and members of the extended Beaumont music community have provided musical material for the video.

The music was produced by Kaja Bruce, a sixth form student.

Head of music David Guinane said: “The video editing has been a true labour of love; countless scraps of paper discarded and laptop crashes. I prefer rehearsing ensembles to editing videos, but I have been struck by a profound sense of purpose throughout the process.

“Those who are of part of it will know the sense of loss brought on by the cessation of music-making as a result of lockdown, and are longing for a return to clubs, ensembles, choirs and bands.”

The video was launched on YouTube on Sunday, June 14.