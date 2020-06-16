Advanced search

St Albans school puts together lockdown music video

PUBLISHED: 12:15 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 16 June 2020

The Beaumont School community has produced a lockdown video. Photo: Supplied

The Beaumont School community has produced a lockdown video. Photo: Supplied

Archant

Instead of preparing for their summer concert, a St Albans school has proven that the show can still go on.

Beaumont School’s lockdown video is a song called Baba Yetu, composed by Christopher Tin for the video game Civilisation IV.

More than 80 students, alumni, staff, and members of the extended Beaumont music community have provided musical material for the video.

You may also want to watch:

The music was produced by Kaja Bruce, a sixth form student.

Head of music David Guinane said: “The video editing has been a true labour of love; countless scraps of paper discarded and laptop crashes. I prefer rehearsing ensembles to editing videos, but I have been struck by a profound sense of purpose throughout the process.

“Those who are of part of it will know the sense of loss brought on by the cessation of music-making as a result of lockdown, and are longing for a return to clubs, ensembles, choirs and bands.”

The video was launched on YouTube on Sunday, June 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Video St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school puts together lockdown music video

The Beaumont School community has produced a lockdown video. Photo: Supplied

Markets, Manor and more as foodie favourites return

The Chimney Cakes stall at St Albans Farmers' Market.

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans makes £800 boost for Mind charity

Herts Chalk Walk in St Albans has raised £800 for Mind in Mid Herts. Picture: Herts Chalk Walk

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens
Drive 24