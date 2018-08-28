Advanced search

St Albans footballers train with World Cup winner

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2018

Andy Edwards teaching some of the football academy members at Oaklands College. Picture: Oaklands College.

A St Albans football academy has had the opportunity to train with a World Cup winner.

Andy Edwards with the Oaklands Wolves coaches. Picture: Oaklands College.Andy Edwards with the Oaklands Wolves coaches. Picture: Oaklands College.

Andy Edwards, who helped coach the England under-20s to victory in South Korea last year, ran drills at Oaklands College in St Albans.

Royston Town Football Club manager and Head Coach of the Football Academy at St Albans, Stephen Castle, said: “It’s an incredible opportunity for our players to learn from an elite coach in English football, this is someone who has worked with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman and Lewis Cook, who all now play at the highest level in English football.”

Students listen to a talk from Mr Edwards and had the opportunity to chat and discuss their plans within the football industry, before enduring a variety of high intensity training drills.

Oaklands Wolves Football Academy staff got the opportunity to enhance their coaching methods as well.

