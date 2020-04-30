St Albans pupils write song for keyworkers

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans primary school community has written and performed a song for NHS workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

Alban City School students and teachers composed the song to say thank you to all key workers and the NHS.

The video of the song shows it being sung by different staff members and doing fun moves in their homes and gardens and dancing with teddy bears.

You may also want to watch:

Even the PE staff got in on the act.

The lyrics of the song mention a variety of workers from ambulance and fire to supermarket staff.

To watch it go to www.facebook.com/AlbanCitySchool/videos/667359597431224/

To give to this cause go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/acs-together-again