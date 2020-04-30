Advanced search

St Albans pupils write song for keyworkers

PUBLISHED: 12:09 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 30 April 2020

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans primary school community has written and performed a song for NHS workers.

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: SuppliedAlban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

Alban City School students and teachers composed the song to say thank you to all key workers and the NHS.

The video of the song shows it being sung by different staff members and doing fun moves in their homes and gardens and dancing with teddy bears.

You may also want to watch:

Even the PE staff got in on the act.

The lyrics of the song mention a variety of workers from ambulance and fire to supermarket staff.

To watch it go to www.facebook.com/AlbanCitySchool/videos/667359597431224/

To give to this cause go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/acs-together-again

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupils write song for keyworkers

Alban City School staff videoed a song they had composed with pupils for keyworkers and NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

St Albans musician reveals mental health challenges under lockdown

Stacey Turner and Mark Christopher Lee before the lockdown.

Coronavirus: New testing measures in place for Hertfordshire’s key workers

New coronavirus drive-through testing centres have opened in Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Harpenden Town end of season report focuses on a campaign of much change

George Robinson in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG
Drive 24