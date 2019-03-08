Advanced search

Golden years: St Albans primary school marks 50th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 October 2019

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Archant

Maple Primary School celebrates its golden anniversary this year and the whole school kicked off the celebrations with a birthday party.

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

All the children had a go at a variety of traditional games past and present, ranging from marbles, jacks, quoits, tiddlywinks, clapping games and cat's cradle to space hopper races, parachute games, what's the time Mr Wolf, ladders and group skipping.

During the afternoon, every child planted a special golden daffodil bulb to commemorate the 50th year, there was a display of maypole dancing, an enthusiastic rendition of happy birthday and the cutting of a special 50th birthday cake.

Headteacher Tim Bowen said: "The afternoon birthday celebration commemorating our school's 50th year was a wonderful occasion for all the pupils and staff.

"I am sure that the very special event will be remembered by the pupils for many years to come.

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Monir AliMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Monir Ali

"For me personally, it was definitely one of the highlights of my 19 years as headteacher."

The school would love to hear from anyone who has been associated with the school since it opened in 1969. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/Maple50th/ or contact the school directly via admin@maple.herts.sch.uk.

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Monir AliMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Monir Ali

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike FeatherMaple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

You may also want to watch:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans fundraising group donate £2,000 to charity cooking course

The Hospice of St Francis has been awarded �2,000 from the St Albans Lions Club. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Lions

Golden years: St Albans primary school marks 50th anniversary

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Victos viderent venerunt! Lunchtime Latin success for St Albans students

Verulam School Latin teacher Mary Bienfait with her pupils and Carole Heselton, community links coordinator, BeauSandVer Consortium.

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists