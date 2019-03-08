Golden years: St Albans primary school marks 50th anniversary

Maple School's 50th birthday party. Picture: Mike Feather Archant

Maple Primary School celebrates its golden anniversary this year and the whole school kicked off the celebrations with a birthday party.

All the children had a go at a variety of traditional games past and present, ranging from marbles, jacks, quoits, tiddlywinks, clapping games and cat's cradle to space hopper races, parachute games, what's the time Mr Wolf, ladders and group skipping.

During the afternoon, every child planted a special golden daffodil bulb to commemorate the 50th year, there was a display of maypole dancing, an enthusiastic rendition of happy birthday and the cutting of a special 50th birthday cake.

Headteacher Tim Bowen said: "The afternoon birthday celebration commemorating our school's 50th year was a wonderful occasion for all the pupils and staff.

"I am sure that the very special event will be remembered by the pupils for many years to come.

"For me personally, it was definitely one of the highlights of my 19 years as headteacher."

The school would love to hear from anyone who has been associated with the school since it opened in 1969. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/Maple50th/ or contact the school directly via admin@maple.herts.sch.uk.

