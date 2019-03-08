Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans academy footballer signed to premier club

PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 July 2019

Lewis Hobbs has been signed to Crystal Palace after training with EDSV academy,

Lewis Hobbs has been signed to Crystal Palace after training with EDSV academy,

Archant

A young footballer who trained in St Albans with a local academy has been signed to a premier club.

Lewis Hobbs, 19, who trained with EDSV Academy in St Albans has been signed up with Crystal Palace as a professional player and will start next season.

His dad, Simon Hobbs, said that the support the academy has given Lewis to enable him to achieve his lifelong ambition has been fantastic.

He said: "We pulled him out of another academy in his first year and into EDSV because of their reputation for both academic studies and football.

"They mapped out his modules to enable him to do two years in one, as he had missed some out at the previous place.

"Billy was really reassuring and professional and now to be signed at a premier club like this is just fantastic. They have excellent experience as players and great contacts in the industry."

Lewis is the second EDSV Academy player to sign a professional contract this season.

You may also want to watch:

Tommy Dixon-Hodge signed for Ross County FC, in the Scottish Premier League, at the beginning of the season after an outstanding year.

Director of EDSV Billy Highton said: "That's what the programme was set up to do - to help young people achieve their dreams.

"They come in, they gain their qualifications and make it into the profession.

"The EDSV Academy are immensely proud of Lewis (and Tommy) and are delighted to have helped guide them on their journey.

"It is a breath of fresh air when you have youngsters determined to make their dreams become reality.

"This move comes with great delight, with both of them being model student athletes who work relentlessly hard.

"The very modest young men deserve these opportunities to kick start their professional career."

EDSV students have also been awarded 'Student of the Year' four times in six years and the academy has an academic success rate of 96.5 per cent.

For more information on EDSV visit www.edsvacademy.com

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans academy footballer signed to premier club

Lewis Hobbs has been signed to Crystal Palace after training with EDSV academy,

St Albans life drawing: A beginner’s take on sketching a naked model

Illustrator Bob Wright, who runs the Trestle Arts Base Life Drawing St Albans class. Picture: Archant

Property Voices: The exhausting cycle of house viewings

Elisha Mans

St Albans Comic-Con returns this weekend

John Challis as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

London Colney schoolchildren help to tackle knife crime with colourful posters

London Colney schoolchildren with their #LivesNotKnives posters. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists