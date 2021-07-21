News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Harpenden's first Sustainable Market is a scorching success

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:01 PM July 21, 2021   
Crowds at the Sustainable Market on Harpenden Common.

Crowds at the Sustainable Market on Harpenden Common. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

More than 1,200 people came out on the hottest day of the year so far to enjoy Harpenden's first ever Sustainable Market, offering local plastic-free and eco-friendly products and gifts, vegan food, and environmental groups.

The Sunday market was organised by the environmental charity Sustainable St Albans in partnership with Harpenden Town Council.

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, cutting the ribbon to open the market.

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, cutting the ribbon to open the market. Behind L-R Lesley Flowers, Susheel Rao - market organisers. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, who opened the market, said: “The first Sustainable Market in Harpenden was a great success and I enjoyed talking to the stall-holders.

"I think it was a terrific opportunity for Harpenden-based eco-friendly businesses who had a stall on the day, and I hope that we can work towards future sustainable markets in the town.”

Ibukun Olajide from Chilli Gold St Albans.

Ibukun Olajide from Chilli Gold St Albans. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Lesley Flowers, from Sustainable St Albans said: “There were nearly 40 stall holders, and we were especially pleased to welcome Harpenden-based eco-businesses as well as district-wide environmental groups such as Plastic Free Harpenden and Wilder St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you to all the volunteers from Harpenden Lions and Sustainable St Albans who helped make this a successful, enjoyable and safe event.”

Nina Davis, Harpenden resident, from Twist Teas

Nina Davis, Harpenden resident, from Twist Teas - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Local eco-groups highlighted plastic-free products including Plastic Free Harpenden displaying a local recycling map and Herts Waste Aware promoting reusable nappies and plastic free periods.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The St Albans postcodes with the biggest house price reductions
  2. 2 St Albans barber and landlord hit by Covid closures due to 'pingdemic'
  3. 3 12 ideas on how to survive the summer holidays in Herts
  1. 4 Did you see a violent attack in French Row?
  2. 5 Two arrested in connection with Verulamium Park assault 
  3. 6 Charity cyclists ride 300 miles to Newcastle and raise £33K
  4. 7 What's on this summer: Hidden gems to be found in historic St Albans
  5. 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  6. 9 Harpenden school unites behind boy with brain tumour
  7. 10 How did your St Albans GP score in annual NHS patient survey?

Plastic-free businesses included WrapNPac, making biodegradable tableware and containers made from sugarcane pulp and cornstarch.

Guy Adams, Harpenden resident and founder Wood You Believe It

Guy Adams, Harpenden resident and founder of Wood You Believe It - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Sumit Bhatia, Harpenden resident and owner of WrapNPac said: “It’s been a brilliant opportunity to take part in the market and be able to display our products locally to people who believe in a plastic-fee future.”

My Refill Life, a home refill delivery service for household cleaning products, also had a stall. Company founder and Harpenden resident, Viviana Cruz-Morrison, said: “We are really passionate about helping our community to reduce single use plastic and it was great to meet so many local residents who are keen to try our service to cut their plastic use at home.”

Viviana Cruz-Morrison, Harpenden resident and founder of A Refill Life

Viviana Cruz-Morrison, Harpenden resident and founder of A Refill Life - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Other Harpenden based stall holders taking part included family-run Twist Teas; Third Wave bags from upcycled sails; Balmy sustainable self-care products; Handmade in Harpenden with vegan friendly beauty products; Tropic Skincare and Wood You Believe It gifts from handcrafted salvaged wood.

Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch out for this teenager - he's scamming shoppers with a false boxing club claim.

Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The house fire in Tennyson Road, Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Hayley moved to Lyme Regis with her husband and two sons in 2010. 

Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea

Hayley Kinlan

Logo Icon
Police carried out a drugs raid at Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Updated

Two charged after police carry out drugs raid in Bardwell Court

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus