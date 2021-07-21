Harpenden's first Sustainable Market is a scorching success

Published: 2:01 PM July 21, 2021

More than 1,200 people came out on the hottest day of the year so far to enjoy Harpenden's first ever Sustainable Market, offering local plastic-free and eco-friendly products and gifts, vegan food, and environmental groups.

The Sunday market was organised by the environmental charity Sustainable St Albans in partnership with Harpenden Town Council.

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, cutting the ribbon to open the market. Behind L-R Lesley Flowers, Susheel Rao - market organisers. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, who opened the market, said: “The first Sustainable Market in Harpenden was a great success and I enjoyed talking to the stall-holders.

"I think it was a terrific opportunity for Harpenden-based eco-friendly businesses who had a stall on the day, and I hope that we can work towards future sustainable markets in the town.”

Ibukun Olajide from Chilli Gold St Albans. - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Lesley Flowers, from Sustainable St Albans said: “There were nearly 40 stall holders, and we were especially pleased to welcome Harpenden-based eco-businesses as well as district-wide environmental groups such as Plastic Free Harpenden and Wilder St Albans.

"Thank you to all the volunteers from Harpenden Lions and Sustainable St Albans who helped make this a successful, enjoyable and safe event.”

Nina Davis, Harpenden resident, from Twist Teas - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Local eco-groups highlighted plastic-free products including Plastic Free Harpenden displaying a local recycling map and Herts Waste Aware promoting reusable nappies and plastic free periods.

Plastic-free businesses included WrapNPac, making biodegradable tableware and containers made from sugarcane pulp and cornstarch.

Guy Adams, Harpenden resident and founder of Wood You Believe It - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Sumit Bhatia, Harpenden resident and owner of WrapNPac said: “It’s been a brilliant opportunity to take part in the market and be able to display our products locally to people who believe in a plastic-fee future.”

My Refill Life, a home refill delivery service for household cleaning products, also had a stall. Company founder and Harpenden resident, Viviana Cruz-Morrison, said: “We are really passionate about helping our community to reduce single use plastic and it was great to meet so many local residents who are keen to try our service to cut their plastic use at home.”

Viviana Cruz-Morrison, Harpenden resident and founder of A Refill Life - Credit: Sustainable St Albans

Other Harpenden based stall holders taking part included family-run Twist Teas; Third Wave bags from upcycled sails; Balmy sustainable self-care products; Handmade in Harpenden with vegan friendly beauty products; Tropic Skincare and Wood You Believe It gifts from handcrafted salvaged wood.