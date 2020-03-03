Would you like to know about eating disorder support in Herts?

A mental health message: You're not alone in this. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

As part of National Eating Disorders Awareness week (March 2-8), Hertfordshire residents are invited to a drop-in about eating disorder services in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free drop-in event from 1pm - 5pm is at The Colonnades, Beaconsfield Road, in Hatfield on Sunday, March 8.

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust's (HPFT) Community Eating Disorders Team is hoping people will come together and talk about the reality of living with eating disorders and the help that is available.

There will be opportunities to ask questions. Some service users will also be talking about their journeys towards recovery.

Professional lead for the Community Eating Disorders Service Tanya Lovett said: "We have exciting plans for enhancing our services in the community and we're looking forward to talking about them and hearing the views of residents, our service users and their carers, our staff and other health professionals.

"I hope lots of people will come along and support this event. Everyone's views are important and will help us to shape our services, in the best ways to meet the needs of our residents."