Advanced search

Would you like to know about eating disorder support in Herts?

PUBLISHED: 08:03 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 03 March 2020

A mental health message: You're not alone in this. Picture: Nick Gill

A mental health message: You're not alone in this. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

As part of National Eating Disorders Awareness week (March 2-8), Hertfordshire residents are invited to a drop-in about eating disorder services in the county.

The free drop-in event from 1pm - 5pm is at The Colonnades, Beaconsfield Road, in Hatfield on Sunday, March 8.

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust's (HPFT) Community Eating Disorders Team is hoping people will come together and talk about the reality of living with eating disorders and the help that is available.

There will be opportunities to ask questions. Some service users will also be talking about their journeys towards recovery.

Professional lead for the Community Eating Disorders Service Tanya Lovett said: "We have exciting plans for enhancing our services in the community and we're looking forward to talking about them and hearing the views of residents, our service users and their carers, our staff and other health professionals.

"I hope lots of people will come along and support this event. Everyone's views are important and will help us to shape our services, in the best ways to meet the needs of our residents."

Most Read

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Time to mature and put the positives into key areas for Wolves after Wildcats loss

The Oaklands Wolves bench celebrate a big three points gainst Nottingham Wildcats in the WBBL during their special blackout night. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Would you like to know about eating disorder support in Herts?

A mental health message: You're not alone in this. Picture: Nick Gill

Work moving ahead on new Harpenden leisure and cultural centres

Work underway on the new leisure and cultural centres in Harpenden.

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hertfordshire NHS staff member tests negative for coronavirus

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24