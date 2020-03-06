Eat, share, care throughout March

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting local people to take part in its new campaign that's all about sharing good food with good people.

Bring people together and enjoy the tasty treats you cook up, asking them to make a donation to enable Rennie Grove to provide vital end-of-life care to local patients in their own homes.

Eat, Share, Care could be inviting friends or family over for a dinner party or lunch, hosting a bring and share lunch at work or baking a batch of your favourite cakes for a coffee morning at home or in the office.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said: "Eat, Share, Care is a great way to bring people together to celebrate the pleasure of sharing good food, and supporting Rennie Grove to continue providing our services across the region.

"However you choose to get together, you will be making a real difference in helping us to raise vital funds to continue providing our 24/7 service and hopefully have some fun too!

"We hope that our wonderful supporters will all get involved in this great new initiative, and look forward to seeing lots of pictures of people coming together and eating lots of lovely food!

"Our fundraising team can support you by providing ideas for fundraising, donation boxes, place cards, materials to promote your event and information about Rennie Grove to share with your guests."

There are lots of ways to join in. If your company might like to get involved, please get in touch with our corporate fundraising team who will be pleased to help you make your event a great success.

Or how about making Eat, Share, Care a good excuse to indulge in some sweet treats with friends?

Baking's a fun and easy way to support Rennie Grove. You could sell cakes by the slice with a hot drink at a coffee morning, host an afternoon tea, or ask your children's school if they can get involved in a bake sale.

Contact Rennie Grove's fundraising team for more information on Eat, Share, Care either by emailing community@renniegrove.org or by calling 01442 890222.