Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

PUBLISHED: 14:02 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 28 July 2020

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around St Albans that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme was released yesterday.

The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs in our area has been released and are listed as follows:

• The Waffle House, St. Michaels Street

• The Six Bells, St. Michaels Street

• The Portland Arms, Portland Street

• The Snug Bar, French Row

• Cross Street Cafe, Cross Street

• Tabure, Spencer Street

• The Beech House, St Peter’s Street

• La Cosa Nostra, Lattimore Road

• The Beehive, Keyfield Terrace

• Locanda Bagutta, George Street

• Mad Squirrel Tap, Heritage Close, High Street

• Thai Square, George Street

• John Bunyan Pub, Coleman Green

• Dylans The Plough, Sleapshyde Lane

• Willows Activity Farm, Coursers Road

• The Hollybush, Potters Crouch

• Sopwell House, Cottonmill Lane

• Grill Chicken Shop, Hatfield Road

• Belvedere Restaurant, Lemsford Road

This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffè Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

You can check individual websites for details on participating stores.

