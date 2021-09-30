Earthworkers gearing up for London Marathon

Published: 2:00 PM September 30, 2021

Two intrepid Earthworkers will run the virtual London Marathon to raise vital funds for the local small charity.

Jack Price and Jonathan Miles are currently in training for Sunday's event, when they will join thousands of other virtual participants and 50,000 runners in London.

Jack and Jonathan will have 24 hours to compete their marathon, and funds raised will help the charity to continue to nurture people with learning disabilities by supporting them through social and therapeutic horticulture in their St Albans eco-gardens.

Jonathan said: “I have been an Earthworker for more than 15 years and really enjoy it. I have learnt so much from volunteers and other workers.

"I love being involved in new projects in the garden - creating areas that encourage wildlife, learning woodwork skills as well as choosing and growing which plants grow best for that area. I am walking the London marathon to raise money for earthworks to make sure it can stay open and can carry on allowing myself and others to be part of such a special place.”

To support them go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JackPrice17 for Jack and https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JaniceMiles1 for Jonathan.