Go dark for Earth Hour this Friday

Organisations and individuals around the district are preparing to switch off their lights for this year's Earth Hour.

Taking place from 8.30pm on Friday, the initiative is being supported locally by groups including St Albans Friends of the Earth, St Albans Sustainability Festival, St Albans BID and St Albans Cathedral.

St Albans Friends of the Earth coordinator, Amanda Yorwerth said: “There’s never been a more important time for the planet.

“The recent International Panel on Climate Change report gave dire warnings about the climate and the extent of what is at stake if we allow greenhouse gas emissions to continue to rise. The good news is that we have all the tools that we need to cut our greenhouse gas emissions down to climate safe levels – we just need the willpower to make those changes. Which is why Earth Hour is so important – showing that we support the measures needed to protect our planet and ourselves”.

Jo Pritchard of St Albans Extinction Rebellion said while the act of switching off our lights might seem small, it can lead to bigger things: “It’s easy to feel small and insignificant in the face of this global catastrophe. Earth Hour is a great opportunity to connect with people next door and around the world who care about the future of our planet. Not only will the light switch-off have a positive effect on reducing greenhouse gases and light pollution, it is a chance for us to switch off, look up and reflect on what our next positive step will be”

St Albans Cathedral will be joining in by switching off their lights for Earth Hour, and The Rev Dr Kevin Walton, said: “We believe that responding to climate change is an essential part of our responsibility to safeguard God's creation. We’ll be switching off our lights for Earth Hour and we ask that people of all faiths or no faith join with us to show our care for the earth and the natural world that we share it with.”

Lee Wood from the St Albans Sustainability Festival Working Group added: “Earth Hour is a great precursor to the Sustainability Festival coming up at the end of May. It’s easy for anyone to get involved – just by switching off their lights – and the more people that get involved, the more powerful Earth Hour will be. We’re delighted that Earth Hour is being supported by local businesses through St Albans BID and we ask that everyone spread the word on social media and join in by switching their lights off at 8.30pm on March 26."