St Albans Rainbow Trails group puts our planet in spotlight for Earth Day

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Oscar Monaghan and his bug hotel. Archant

The latest initiative from a community Facebook group has been a celebration of Earth Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Sahar Hussain. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Sahar Hussain.

More than 2,000 people have joined St Albans Rainbow Trails since it was set up by Preet Cox earlier this month, in a bid to spread positivity across the district during the lockdown.

It encourages themed trails of artwork in house windows, with previous topics including rainbows, sunshine and Easter.

Preet explained: “In the spirit of working together towards a common theme, the weekly trails send out a message to the community about coming together as one and supporting and working together in solidarity. The creative trails are supporting mental health and I’m also aiming to support local groups and charities with fundraising and raising awareness for their causes through as many weekly creative trails as possible.

The latest concept was based around the international Earth Day initiative, which was held on April 22 and demonstrated support for environmental protection.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Anna Hatherly. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Anna Hatherly.

“This week we had an Earth theme and held an creative competition to raise awareness about how to protect our planet.

“I contacted several local environmental groups and charities to see if they wanted to get involved and to help inspire our Facebook group with ideas for the Earth theme, including Sustainable St Albans and Sustainable St Albans Schools, St Albans Eco, St Albans Friends of the Earth, St Albans Greenpeace, Butterfly World 2.0 and Wilderhood Watch.

“They helped with picking winners, inspired our group with their posts and allowed us to spread awareness about the campaigns they’re all currently carrying out.

“We’ve had a diverse range of entries from the group from different creative mediums, Earth cookies, paintings, art mobiles, hand printings, crochet Earth creations, and chalk drawings, all of which have been amazing.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie Roe. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie Roe.

“As St Albans Rainbows continues to grow, I’m aiming to engage with and support many more causes and charities through our weekly themes and initiatives whilst also spreading the message of unity, kindness and positivity as we go along.”

Preet will be continuing to raise more money for charitable causes through the group. Search Facebook for St Albans Rainbow Trails to join and find out more.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Bug hotel created by Oscar Monaghan. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Bug hotel created by Oscar Monaghan.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Catherine and Anna Hatherly hard at work on their paintings. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Catherine and Anna Hatherly hard at work on their paintings.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine Hatherly. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine Hatherly.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine and Anna Hatherly. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine and Anna Hatherly.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Evie Roe with her creation. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Evie Roe with her creation.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie and Lillie Cullen. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie and Lillie Cullen.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Joanne, Evie and Lillie Cullen. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Joanne, Evie and Lillie Cullen.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Karen and Declan McCabe. The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Karen and Declan McCabe.

You may also want to watch: