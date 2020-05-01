Advanced search

St Albans Rainbow Trails group puts our planet in spotlight for Earth Day

PUBLISHED: 07:31 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 01 May 2020

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Oscar Monaghan and his bug hotel.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Oscar Monaghan and his bug hotel.

Archant

The latest initiative from a community Facebook group has been a celebration of Earth Day.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Sahar Hussain.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Sahar Hussain.

More than 2,000 people have joined St Albans Rainbow Trails since it was set up by Preet Cox earlier this month, in a bid to spread positivity across the district during the lockdown.

It encourages themed trails of artwork in house windows, with previous topics including rainbows, sunshine and Easter.

Preet explained: “In the spirit of working together towards a common theme, the weekly trails send out a message to the community about coming together as one and supporting and working together in solidarity. The creative trails are supporting mental health and I’m also aiming to support local groups and charities with fundraising and raising awareness for their causes through as many weekly creative trails as possible.

The latest concept was based around the international Earth Day initiative, which was held on April 22 and demonstrated support for environmental protection.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Anna Hatherly.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Anna Hatherly.

“This week we had an Earth theme and held an creative competition to raise awareness about how to protect our planet.

“I contacted several local environmental groups and charities to see if they wanted to get involved and to help inspire our Facebook group with ideas for the Earth theme, including Sustainable St Albans and Sustainable St Albans Schools, St Albans Eco, St Albans Friends of the Earth, St Albans Greenpeace, Butterfly World 2.0 and Wilderhood Watch.

“They helped with picking winners, inspired our group with their posts and allowed us to spread awareness about the campaigns they’re all currently carrying out.

“We’ve had a diverse range of entries from the group from different creative mediums, Earth cookies, paintings, art mobiles, hand printings, crochet Earth creations, and chalk drawings, all of which have been amazing.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie Roe.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie Roe.

“As St Albans Rainbows continues to grow, I’m aiming to engage with and support many more causes and charities through our weekly themes and initiatives whilst also spreading the message of unity, kindness and positivity as we go along.”

Preet will be continuing to raise more money for charitable causes through the group. Search Facebook for St Albans Rainbow Trails to join and find out more.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Bug hotel created by Oscar Monaghan.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Bug hotel created by Oscar Monaghan.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Catherine and Anna Hatherly hard at work on their paintings.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Catherine and Anna Hatherly hard at work on their paintings.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine Hatherly.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine Hatherly.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine and Anna Hatherly.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Catherine and Anna Hatherly.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Evie Roe with her creation.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Evie Roe with her creation.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie and Lillie Cullen.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Evie and Lillie Cullen.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Joanne, Evie and Lillie Cullen.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Joanne, Evie and Lillie Cullen.

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Karen and Declan McCabe.The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Design by Karen and Declan McCabe.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Rainbow Trails group puts our planet in spotlight for Earth Day

The Earth Day creative competition organised by St Albans Rainbow Trails. Oscar Monaghan and his bug hotel.

Nathan to continue as the gaffer as Harps chief says ‘no plans’ to change

Mickey Nathan (left) will continue as head coach of Harpenden Town after replacing Martin Standen (right) last season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Equipment worth thousands of pounds stolen in Colney Heath

Police are investigating after equipment was stolen in Colney Heath which they believe is linked to a criminal damage offence in Wheathampstead. Picture: Debbie White

Tangerines men follow in the footsteps of women as thirds named champions

Andy Tyler

Hertfordshire social care company spends over £120,000 of own money on PPE at ‘grossly inflated prices’

It has emerged that Herts care providers are spending thousands of pounds of their own money on PPE supplies. Picture: Flickr/Creative Commons
Drive 24