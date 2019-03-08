Advanced search

Dutch lecturer's search for truth about World War Two plane leads him 400 miles across world to Radlett

PUBLISHED: 16:13 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 12 September 2019

Left to right: Gert Talens, Adrian Kitchen, and Simon Kitchen in Radlett. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

Left to right: Gert Talens, Adrian Kitchen, and Simon Kitchen in Radlett. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

A lecturer's search to uncover the truth about a World War Two plane which crashed near his home in the Netherlands has led him almost 400 miles across the world to Radlett.

Alfred Kitchen became trapped in the plane's escape hatch and fell unconscious from smoke inhalation. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.Alfred Kitchen became trapped in the plane's escape hatch and fell unconscious from smoke inhalation. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

Gert Talens first became interested in the mystery of a fighter jet which caught fire over the Dutch municipality of Dronten in November 1944 - and what happened to the two men inside - back in 2014.

The 52-year-old was initially tasked with creating an information board for a new forest in Abbertweg called Torenbosje.

Gert then discovered that the remains of a de Havilland Mosquito, which had caught fire and plummeted to the ground over the area, had been discovered nearby.

Piecing together historical archives, Gert found the two British crew members were navigator Alfred Kitchen and pilot Maurice Williamson.

Alfred Kitchen was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.Alfred Kitchen was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

This was at odds with a memorial near the site, which said the plane was flying German colours. The aircraft turned out to be one of 290 planes flying to Neuss when it came under fire - unable to control the blaze, Alfred became trapped in the escape hatch and fell unconscious from smoke inhalation.

Maurice was initially luckier - he managed to get out before the jet crashed near a local landmark called the Zeebeumpie.

However, he was promptly captured by German forces and became a prisoner of war.

After the plane crashed, Maurice Williamson became a Prisoner of War. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.After the plane crashed, Maurice Williamson became a Prisoner of War. Picture: Submitted by Gert Talens.

All but the leg of 24-year-old Alfred was pulled from the plane's wreckage and later buried in the Kamper cemetery in IJsselmuiden.

In uncovering what happened to these soldiers, Gert visited the UK to meet with the ancestors of Alfred and Maurice.

He visited Alfred's descendants, Adrian and Simon Kitchen, in The Three Horseshoes in Radlett.

Gert said: "During my search I realised more and more that Alfred and Maurice were men who wanted to live. Not heroes, but just guys who lived in a time when things were going badly.

"They did what they had to do but would have preferred to do something else."

Alfred, who flew 387 missions in total, was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for an incident on his third ever outing to occupied territory.

He safely guided a battered flight back to safety after its pilot was injured in crossfire over Europe.

