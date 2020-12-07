Advanced search

St Albans sisters run for refugees

PUBLISHED: 12:03 07 December 2020

The Dunn sisters Amelie and Eva are running a mile every day until December 26 for Herts for Refugees. Picture: Helen Furse

Two St Albans sisters are running a mile a day from December 1 to December 26 for Herts for Refugees.

The Dunn sisters Amelie and Eva with their dad, Tobin. Picture: Helen FurseThe Dunn sisters Amelie and Eva with their dad, Tobin. Picture: Helen Furse

Amelie, nine, and Eva Dunn, six, who are pupils at Fleetville Infant and Junior School, were inspired by reading ‘The Boy at the Back of the Class’, a book which offers a child’s perspective on the refugee crisis.

The girls have raised over £1,500 for the charity so far.

Onjali Rauf, the author of the book, found out about the sisters’ sponsored run and tweeted: “And that, right there, is my Saturday beyond made. How utterly stupendous Amelie and Eva are... How gorgeous...”

Angus Clark, chair of Herts for Refugees, said: “We are delighted that Amelie and Eva have chosen us and so pleased to find out they were inspired by Onjali’s marvellous book.

“Refugees are some of the most vulnerable people in the world and around 50% are children, just like Amelie and Eva.

“The funds raised by the girls will help us to provide food, warmth and shelter through the winter months.”

To sponsor Amelie and Eva’s Refugee Run, visit their Just Giving page.

