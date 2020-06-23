Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks
PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 23 June 2020
Archant
A sofa has been dumped and left there for a fortnight, a St Albans resident has said.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We saw today a fly tipped sofa on Campfield Road that has been there already for two weeks and nobody has done anything about it.”
A spokesperson for St Albans council said: “This is scheduled to be removed by our waste contractor Veolia today along with two chairs that appear to be part of the same suite that have been found in nearby Dellfield.”
