Gallery
IN PICTURES: Duke of Gloucester visits St Albans charity Emmaus
- Credit: Pearce Bates
The Duke of Gloucester has visited the Emmaus homelessness charity on a tour of St Albans today.
Queen Elizabeth II's cousin arrived at the charity's St Albans store and community house on Crosby Close at around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 6).
He previously visited the De Havilland Museum near London Colney earlier in the day.
At Emmaus, the Duke met the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, Mayor of St Albans councillor Geoff Harrison, and other guests of Emmaus.
His Royal Highness also met previously homeless people who live at, and are supported by, the charity.
The Duke was shown the charity's shop, upcycling workshop, kitchen and gardens, along with the accommodation which the charity offers to those in need.
Emmaus CEO Duncan Lewis said after the visit: "He was genuinely very interested in the whole thing (Emmaus).
"He's been to other Emmaus communities in the past, so I think he understands how we work.
"I think the aspect he enjoyed most was interacting with our companions - the Emmaus residents.
"Seeing the work that the guys have done in the workshop to upcycle and recycle furniture, chatting to the two who had done the photography project and understanding their Emmaus story, Rob who does the gardening...
"He seemed very pleased to have all those interactions with our companions."
During the visit, the Duke also spoke to members of HACRO (the Hertfordshire Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders) about their work and partnership with Emmaus.
Valerie Beale, general trustee at HACRO said of the visit: "It was a delight to be able to be involved in something like this and we hope that something good comes from it.
"He was very impressed with the work that the guys were doing, and Tony Franklin was able to explain to him quite a lot about the workshop projects that we've undertaken."
Tony Franklin said: "He sat on the bench that we made!
"He came up with some solutions to it being outdoors, and having it at a certain angle.
"I think it was really good to be able to showcase some of the projects that we've been doing here."