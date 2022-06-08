Enter Shikari and Zombies drummers set up summer school

Rob Rolfe drummer of Enter Shikari is teaching drums over summer to people of all ages in workshops at Pioneer Club. - Credit: Enter Shikari

Do you want to learn to be a drummer from two of the music industry's very best over the summer?

St Albans rhythm masters Rob Rolfe of Enter Shikari and Steve Rodford from The Zombies are running a course from July 5.

Rob was inspired to organise a series of workshops after his own experience of playing in a Samba band during the St Albans Parade when he was a young musician.

Rob said: “I can remember how great it felt to play as a part of large group performing for an audience. It was such a unifying event that really communicated the sheer joy of playing music together.

"I would love to offer people in the local area the opportunity to learn something new or improve any percussion skills they may already have and give them the experience of a live performance.”

The workshops - which are open to all ages - will run at The Pioneer Club until the end of August and culminate in a live group performance.

Music charity Music for All is also supporting the workshop and their chair of trustees Tony Followell said: “We know how much music can change people’s lives and support them through all types of adversity. Rob’s generosity in sharing his skills with other musicians is to be applauded and we are very happy to support this venture.”

Instruments will be supplied by Electric Umbrella – a local charity providing musical experiences for learning disabled people founded by musician Tom Billington and art therapist Mel Boda after they recognised there were few opportunities for learning disabled people to perform.

They create live interactive music experiences virtually through regular broadcasts and physically through performance workshops, engaging learning disabled people and building their confidence and awareness of their own capabilities. Working with professional musicians the music experiences can tackle feelings of isolation and provide new opportunities for this group to engage with the world.

The workshops are open to drummers with any or no percussion experience living in the St Albans area.

To sign up or for more information email syncopationforthenation@gmail.com

