Luton man charged with driving without a licence in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 12:49 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 23 November 2018
Archant
A Luton man has been charged by police for driving without a licence or insurance in St Albans.
At around 6.15pm on Wednesday, officers stopped vehicle on Park Street Lane.
They arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, being in possession of criminal property (namely cash), and driving without a licence and insurance.
He was later charged with driving without a licence and insurance.
No further action was brought against him for theft of a motor vehicle.
He has been released under investigation in relation to the criminal property matter.
The Mini he was stopped in has been seized.