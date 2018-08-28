Luton man charged with driving without a licence in St Albans

Park Street Lane. Picture: Google. Archant

A Luton man has been charged by police for driving without a licence or insurance in St Albans.

At around 6.15pm on Wednesday, officers stopped vehicle on Park Street Lane.

They arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, being in possession of criminal property (namely cash), and driving without a licence and insurance.

He was later charged with driving without a licence and insurance.

No further action was brought against him for theft of a motor vehicle.

He has been released under investigation in relation to the criminal property matter.

The Mini he was stopped in has been seized.