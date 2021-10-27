Driver hospitalised after three-vehicle accident on M1 near Redbourn

Published: 7:40 PM October 27, 2021

Can you help police with the enquiries after M1 J9 accident near Redbourn? Picture: Debbie White - Credit: Archant

A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-car accident near Redbourn yesterday.

The incident happened on the M1 southbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Luton airport and Junction 9 for Redbourn just before 6.30pm.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved - a white BMW, a silver Vauxhall Astra, which was broken down on the hard shoulder at the time and a lorry, which did not stop at the scene.

Police are keen for anyone with any information or dash cam footage to come forward.

Det Sgt David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and to trace the driver of the lorry.

“As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, to please contact us. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who has a dash cam fitted and was travelling in the area between 6.25pm and 6.35pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to email david.burstow@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room online at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting ISR 627 of 27 October.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.