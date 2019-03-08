Car crashes into a tree leaving driver trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

A passenger was trapped after a car crashed into a tree in St Albans this morning, police have confirmed.

Fire services were called to an incident on House Lane at around 10.30am after a car crashed into a tree, leaving a man trapped inside.

Two engines attended and rescued the passenger from the car.

The driver was reported to have sustained slight injuries.

The Volvo XC40 was recovered and the scene was clear by 11.25am.