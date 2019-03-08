Advanced search

Car crashes into a tree leaving driver trapped inside

PUBLISHED: 13:32 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 07 October 2019

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

A passenger was trapped after a car crashed into a tree in St Albans this morning, police have confirmed.

Fire services were called to an incident on House Lane at around 10.30am after a car crashed into a tree, leaving a man trapped inside.

You may also want to watch:

Two engines attended and rescued the passenger from the car.

The driver was reported to have sustained slight injuries.

The Volvo XC40 was recovered and the scene was clear by 11.25am.

Most Read

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Car crashes into a tree leaving driver trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Ian Allinson issues heartfelt call for St Albans City fans to back the club on Non League Day

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has urged the fans to back his players against Eastbourne Borough on Non League Day. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Car crashes into a tree leaving driver trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Ian Allinson issues heartfelt call for St Albans City fans to back the club on Non League Day

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson has urged the fans to back his players against Eastbourne Borough on Non League Day. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Car crashes into a tree leaving driver trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans boy achieves remarkable success in piano

St Albans pianist Haofei Du took his Grade 5 piano exam, aged eight, and passed with a distinction. Picture: Meiling Bingham

Elliott Obatoyinbo ready to keep grasping all the chances offered to him by Saracens

Former Old Albanian pair Elliott Obatoyinbo and Reuben Bird-Tulloch (right) were on opposite sides as Saracens beat Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Broken down vehicle causing Radlett traffic delays

Traffic is heavy southbound in Radlett's Watling Street. Picture: Krishan Bhungar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists