Advanced search

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 14 March 2020

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A drive-through clinic testing for coronavirus has been set up in Harpenden.

The new hub, at Harpenden Memorial Hospital, went live on March 9.

It is commissioned by Herts Valleys CCG and is provided by nursing staff from CLCH, supported by Hertfordshire Urgent Care.

You may also want to watch:

The set-up is part of a county wide drive to manage the Covid-19 outbreak.

Those referred to the temporary clinic will arrive in their own car, and will not enter the building.

People will be swabbed outside by trained nurses and receive their results by phone in a minimum of 72 hours. Patients should remain isolated until they receive their results.

The first drive-through swabbing hub for Covid-19 opened at Parsons Green Health Centre on February 24.

Twenty cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hertfordshire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Girl with links to St Albans found

A girl who had links to St Albans has been found. Picture: Nick Gill.

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Girl with links to St Albans found

A girl who had links to St Albans has been found. Picture: Nick Gill.

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

B&M care homes enter ‘cocoon phase’ amid coronavirus concerns

St Andrews Care Home is one of the care homes in Hertfordshire shut to visitors. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV images released after purse and camera stolen in St Albans burglary

Police would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Redbourn cannabis factory discovered after postal workers intercept £3,600 haul from USA

Cannabis was intercepted by Royal Mail workers and led to a closure order being imposed on a property in Redbourn. Picture: Herts police

St Albans City get the go-ahead for Braintree trip as National League decides not to postpone games yet

St Albans City will play at east one more National League South game this season despite Coronavirus fears. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24