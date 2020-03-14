Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

A drive-through clinic testing for coronavirus has been set up in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new hub, at Harpenden Memorial Hospital, went live on March 9.

It is commissioned by Herts Valleys CCG and is provided by nursing staff from CLCH, supported by Hertfordshire Urgent Care.

You may also want to watch:

The set-up is part of a county wide drive to manage the Covid-19 outbreak.

Those referred to the temporary clinic will arrive in their own car, and will not enter the building.

People will be swabbed outside by trained nurses and receive their results by phone in a minimum of 72 hours. Patients should remain isolated until they receive their results.

The first drive-through swabbing hub for Covid-19 opened at Parsons Green Health Centre on February 24.

Twenty cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hertfordshire.