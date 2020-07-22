Advanced search

St Albans restaurant receives go-ahead for takeaway alcohol sales

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 July 2020

Verdi's in Clarence Park, St Albans.

Verdi's in Clarence Park, St Albans.

Archant

A bid to allow takeaway alcohol to be sold in a St Albans park has received the green light.

Terenzio “Terry” Di Francesco, the owner of Verdi’s Trattoria Italian restaurant on the corner of Clarence Park, had been selling pizza and pasta alongside pints of draught lager, Aperol spritzers and Prosecco in plastic glasses during lockdown.

As the weather improved in the following weeks, the park was soon packed with picnicking households looking to enjoy the festival-style atmosphere.

But many left behind mounds of rubbish in their wake, prompting Verdi’s to introduce a deposit scheme on plastic glasses, but also resulting in a backlash from some local residents and intervention by the police for breaching their licensing restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant subsequently applied for a permanent change to its licence giving them permission to sell alcohol for consumption on the eight wooden tables they have outside the restaurant, as well as for takeaway.

In response to the changes they say they have supplied additional bins to assist with litter management within Clarence Park, brought in a policy of challenging anyone who looks under 25 and attempts to buy alcohol, and stop serving food and drink 30 minutes before the park closes to encourage groups to disperse.

A meeting of the district council’s licensing committee took place last week, with 50 representations received in support of the application and 72 objecting.

However, although those objecting made valid concerns that members of the public would be expected to make in relation to the proposals, they failed to meet the evidential criteria necessary under the four licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

There were also no representations from responsible authorities, the police or Environmental Health Authority about crime and disorder and public nuisance.

Terry said after the decision: “Clarence Park will now be a family place to chill and enjoy! We are so lucky to be there and will do our best to continue to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible with minimum impact.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Local news: the whats, whys and hows...a Herts Ad reporter speaks out

Reporter Laura Bill of the Herts Ad tells us about her job, the point of local news and something about guinea pig car alarms. Picture: Archant

St Albans restaurant receives go-ahead for takeaway alcohol sales

Verdi's in Clarence Park, St Albans.

St Albans station given special anti-virus clean-up

St Albans station is one of the stations to have received a special clean. Picture: Supplied

McDonald’s reopens St Albans and London Colney restaurants for dine-in

McDonalds London Colney

Proposals made for Heritage Trail to highlight landmarks in St Albans

The Verulamium Museum would be part of the proposed Hertiage Trail in St Albans. Picture: St Albans District Council