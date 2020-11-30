Advanced search

Driver jailed for killing a man at the wheel in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 15:26 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 30 November 2020

TJ Quirke, 28, of Down Edge, Redbourn, was sentenced to five years and three months at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, November 27.. Picture: DANNY LOO

A drink driver has been jailed after killing a man and seriously injuring his mother in a head-on collision in Redbourn.

TJ Quirke, 28, of Down Edge, Redbourn, was sentenced to five years and three months at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, November 27.

He had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance.

He was also banned from driving for seven years and three months and will need to take an extended test to get his licence back.

The collision occurred just before 10pm on Sunday, May 12 2018 when the victim, 36-year-old Winston Chau, was driving his mother back from a family party.

As they were traveling along the St Albans Road, their Honda Civic was hit head-on by a Mercedes being driven by Mr Quirke.

The man died at the scene and his mum, Mrs Chau, suffered serious injuries, from which she has still not fully recovered.

PC Carl Callan, from the serious collision investigating unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the Chau family at what continues to be a very difficult time. Nothing will ever make up for the loss of their loved one, but I hope this sentence can at least bring them some small sense of closure.”

