Flooding on well-used St Albans street
PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 January 2019
There is flooding on Drakes Drive in St Albans, which is forcing cars to brave knee-deep waters.
There is a flood on Drakes Drive in St Albans. Picture: Hillary Blake.
An Affinity Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst main on a footpath in Drakes Drive, St Albans.
“Affinity Water technicians are on site and are excavating the footpath to access the main and begin repairs.
“We would like to thank customers for their patience while these repairs are carried out.”
To keep up to date with the repairs, visit www.affinitywater.co.uk/alerts
