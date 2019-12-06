Advanced search

St Albans care home receives two special presents this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 December 2019

The Giving Tree in Christopher Place, St Albans.

Archant

Two different local groups are hoping to bring festive cheer to a St Albans care home this Christmas.

Tick Tock, a weekly music group for the under 5s at St Michael's Church, will be singing at Fosse House Care Home in Ermine Close on Friday December 13, while Christopher Place Shopping Centre has organised a Giving Tree for residents.

A parent who had previously visited Fosse Tots playgroup suggested Tick Tock get involved.

Tick Tock group meader Abi Giles said: "As families move further apart we know it is difficult for children to visit their grandparents and likewise, the grandparents quite often miss out on all the Nativity plays and carol concerts.

"Therefore we decided to bring our lovely singing children and their parents to entertain the residents.

"We hope our unique style of interactive musical theatre will make everyone smile."

Meanwhile at Christopher Place, each resident at Fosse House was given the opportunity to request a specific Christmas gift, including arts and crafts items, a nail varnish set, large print playing cards, indoor plants and board games.

Shoppers can collect a tag from the tree in Santa's Post Office (formerly Feather and Black) at Christopher Place, and return with the wrapped presents for the senior recipient. The presents will then be delivered on Christmas Eve.

Christopher Place manager Catherine Morris said: "We're delighted to welcome shoppers to Christopher Place for our special Christmas events and it's great to see St Albans coming together at Santa's Post Office and donating so generously to our chosen charities."

"By adding an extra gift on your shopping list your generosity will be much appreciated and you can give your wrapped present to the elves in Santa's Post Office, which will be an exciting hive of Christmas activities."

If you would like to join Tick Tock on Friday December 13 between 11am-12noon, send an email to abiticktock@yahoo.co.uk to book your free place, and any questions about the Giving Tree can be sent to cp@mymustard.co.uk

