Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney
PUBLISHED: 14:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 18 March 2019
Archant
A double decker bus crashed into a tree in London Colney this weekend.
At around 12pm on Saturday, March 16, a number 84 Metroline service carrying about six people down the High Street collided with a tree on the verge.
There were two other vehicles involved - a silver Kia Sportage and a white Fiat Panda.
Herts police were called, but noone was hurt, the bus was recovered, and the road was clear by 1pm.