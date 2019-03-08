Advanced search

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 14:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 18 March 2019

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

A double decker bus crashed into a tree in London Colney this weekend.

At around 12pm on Saturday, March 16, a number 84 Metroline service carrying about six people down the High Street collided with a tree on the verge.

There were two other vehicles involved - a silver Kia Sportage and a white Fiat Panda.

Herts police were called, but noone was hurt, the bus was recovered, and the road was clear by 1pm.

