Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16. Archant

A double decker bus crashed into a tree in London Colney this weekend.

At around 12pm on Saturday, March 16, a number 84 Metroline service carrying about six people down the High Street collided with a tree on the verge.

There were two other vehicles involved - a silver Kia Sportage and a white Fiat Panda.

Herts police were called, but noone was hurt, the bus was recovered, and the road was clear by 1pm.