Bi-fold door manufacturers raise £5,800 for St Albans charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 July 2019
Archant
A bi-fold door manufacturers held a week-long fundraiser for a St Albans hospice charity.
Rennie Grove Hospice Care provides support for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, and has recently received a £5,800 donation from Hemel Hempstead manufacturers, Origin.
The company, who greatly exceeded their original £2,000 target, hosted various events throughout the week including nail bars, table tennis tournaments, panini sales, a quiz night, and an auction.
Employees unleashed their inner child by coming to work in school uniform, or as a superhero.
Rennie Grove chief executive, Stewart Marks, said: "The Rennie Grove and Origin charity week was an overwhelming success and we are delighted at the incredible amount of money that the team at Origin raised."
Origin are now looking to complete the Chiltern Three Peaks Challenge, and partake in a sky dive. Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/origincharityweek.