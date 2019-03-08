Advanced search

Bi-fold door manufacturers raise £5,800 for St Albans charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 July 2019

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global

A bi-fold door manufacturers held a week-long fundraiser for a St Albans hospice charity.

Fundraising included a nail bar at Origin's headquarters. Picture: Origin Global

Rennie Grove Hospice Care provides support for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, and has recently received a £5,800 donation from Hemel Hempstead manufacturers, Origin.

The company, who greatly exceeded their original £2,000 target, hosted various events throughout the week including nail bars, table tennis tournaments, panini sales, a quiz night, and an auction.

Employees unleashed their inner child by coming to work in school uniform, or as a superhero.

Bi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin GlobalBi-fold door company Origin raised £5,800 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care over a week-long fundraiser. Picture: Origin Global

Rennie Grove chief executive, Stewart Marks, said: "The Rennie Grove and Origin charity week was an overwhelming success and we are delighted at the incredible amount of money that the team at Origin raised."

Origin are now looking to complete the Chiltern Three Peaks Challenge, and partake in a sky dive. Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/origincharityweek.

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

