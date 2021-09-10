'We need your old luggage!' Call for help for Afghan refugees from St Albans charity
An urgent plea has been made for luggage to be used by refugees from Afghanistan.
St Albans mental health awareness charity It's OK To Say is working closely with Herts county council on a coordinated donation mission involving the local community.
This involved four drop-off points across the district where people could leave their donations before AKERS Removals, Dream Team Movers and St Albans Removals transported these items to one central sorting point at St Saviour's Church.
It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner said: “It has taken four days of sorting and boxing ready for distribution. We are very grateful in the way people came forward to help in various ways, for without, none of this would have been possible. I will share the whole story for next week, but right now we need you!
“We need luggage. The hotels are now occupied with new Afghan evacuees to quarantine, as the previous occupants have now been moved on to temporary accommodation, taking their newly acquired possessions with them. It’s so lovely to hear, but it’s a phased process where at each stage, things are required at different times.”
“I received a phone call to say we now don’t have any suitcases or types of luggage for our new guests and would be grateful for donations.
"Can you help? It’s easy peasy, you just take your unwanted luggage directly to The Woodside Centre in Welwyn Garden City.
"We need suitcases, weekend/overnight bags, and backpacks. You’ll see the covered way at the front under the main entrance and reception sign. There are even marquees, so if there’s no space, pop in a marquee.”
“Throughout this, I have been inundated with help and support nationwide with people Amazon Priming boxes of consumables, teddies - for our trauma support packs - arts and crafts and more. Feel free to send luggage, but please mark for the attention of operations manager Gareth Sartin.”
“Please note, that this is strictly for luggage only! We appreciate your support so much and will inform you when other things are needed as they are required.”
Until Sunday September 19, the drop-off point is The Woodside Centre, The Commons, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 4DD.
If you have any questions, please email support@itsoktosay.org.uk. To support Team Herts as they focus on efforts on recruiting volunteers to support refugees from Afghanistan and surrounding countries, visit https://www.thvolunteering.org.uk/