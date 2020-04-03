Advanced search

Rennie Grove needs you now more than ever as impact of pandemic takes its toll

PUBLISHED: 09:59 05 April 2020

Could you donate the cost of your weekly petrol bill to Rennie Grove?

Could you donate the cost of your weekly petrol bill to Rennie Grove?

VERONICA STEWART

If you are working from home and usually travel into work, could you donate the weekly cost of your petrol, train or bus ticket so Rennie Grove nurses can travel to patients’ homes in and around St Albans?

This is one of the ways Rennie Grove Hospice Care is asking local people to support its urgent fundraising appeal which has been launched in response to coronavirus. The outbreak is having a serious impact on the charity’s fundraising income with many events having to be cancelled and all 28 of its shops being closed.

The ‘We Need You Now More Than Ever’ fundraising campaign urges those who saving money due to government restrictions to donate that money to Rennie Grove.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said: “We know that these are really worrying times for us all and that is especially true for our patients and their families who are already living with the challenges of life-limiting illness. That is why it is so important to ensure that our nurses can continue to give them the care and support they need at home, keeping them out of hospital and taking pressure off the NHS.

“We need you now more than ever, so whatever you can do to help really will make a difference. If you’re working from home, and not buying that coffee on the way in to the office each morning, of if you’re no longer driving or catching the train to work, or have had to cancel those planned nights out, would you consider donating some of these savings to Rennie Grove to help us keep our vital services running? “You might even want to set yourself an exercise challenge and donate to Rennie Grove to celebrate meeting it. Every penny you donate will help us to reach our target of £100,000 and continue to be there for those who need us. Thank you and please do all keep safe and well.”

Another valuable way of supporting Rennie Grove is to help spread the word about the new fundraising appeal by sharing the charity’s posts with friends, family and colleagues on social media.

Support the Facebook fundraiser at facebook.com/RennieGroveHospiceCare or donate via the Rennie Grove website at renniegrove.org/donate.

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

