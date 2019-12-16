Advanced search

Still time to meet Father Christmas at Willows Activity Farm's Santa Spectacular

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 December 2019

The Santa Spectacular at Willows Activity Farm.

The Santa Spectacular at Willows Activity Farm.

Archant

There's still time to ho-ho-hotfoot it to Willows Activity Farm for a face-to-face encounter with Father Christmas.

The man in red will be busily meeting children in the run-up to the big day as part of the Santa Spectacular.

The farm's annual festive event includes a dazzling Santa's grotto, daily shows and festive arts and crafts, making it the perfect family day out.

Visitors can walk in a winter wonderland as they head to meet Santa Claus for a special one-to-one meeting in his grotto before the main man hands them a golden key to his toy shop with thousands of toys for little ones to choose from.

New for 2019 is the launch of the sleigh show, featuring the Lapland elves Berry and Twig.

The woodland fairy and ballerina will also be providing festive fun for all the family in their performances throughout the event.

A must-do activity is the Create-a-Cuddle workshop, where children can choose from a range of adorable soft toy bears to make, cuddle and take home.

The Santa Spectacular is running every day up to and including Christmas Eve.

