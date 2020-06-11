Advanced search

Why feeding the birds in Verulamium Park is bad for them and their habitat

PUBLISHED: 07:11 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:11 11 June 2020

Don't feed the birds in Verulamium Park.

Don't feed the birds in Verulamium Park.

Archant

Don’t feed the birds! That is the clear warning to visitors of Verulamium Park in St Albans.

Not only does feeding encourage overcrowding with more birds coming to the park than the natural habitat can cope with, but it also discourages birds from natural migration and lowers the water quality of the park’s artificial lakes.

Food such as bread can make the ducks, swans, geese and other birds ill as it contains ingredients that they cannot digest properly.

Park owners St Albans district council has actively discouraged feeding over the past few years, but in recent weeks park visitor numbers have risen sharply with pubs, restaurants, gyms and other leisure facilities closed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This has led to concern that feeding may increase while picnickers may fail to clear up and leave food waste behind.

You may also want to watch:

Increasing amounts of bird droppings and uneaten bread will contribute towards a build-up of unsightly algae, lowering water quality.

Algae reduces oxygen levels in the lake, making it difficult for fish to survive, and can also result in an unpleasant smell.

The council is asking people to support their efforts to keep the park in the best possible condition by not feeding birds.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said: “I appreciate that feeding birds is a natural thing to do and people mean absolutely no harm by it.

“However, I am asking people to refrain from doing so because of the problems that it can contribute to.

“There are signs embedded in the lakes that reinforces that message, urging people not to be tempted to feed and explaining some of the surrounding issues.

“It is great to see so many more people enjoying the great outdoors and exploring this fabulous park. We just ask that they help us by not giving into temptation and feeding the birds.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Why feeding the birds in Verulamium Park is bad for them and their habitat

Don't feed the birds in Verulamium Park.

‘Government had no alternative but to scrap school reopening plans’ – Herts councillor

Hertfordshire councillors have agreed it was the 'right decision' to scrap reopening plans. Picture: Archant

Extra Drive & Dine Theatre dates added to drive-in cinema at Luton Hoo Estate

The Luton Hoo Estate will host Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park's new Drive & Dine Theatre

St Albans rough sleepers taken in during coronavirus face years-long wait for housing

Rough sleepers rescued from the streets of St Albans face years in hostels as ballooning house prices mean even those earning high wages struggle to afford a home. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant
Drive 24