Faith Focus: Judge me not by my age

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 May 2020

Elspeth Jackman is a writer, broadcaster, artist and piano teacher, and a member of Christ Church, New Greens, St Albans.

I’ve just started writing poetry again. It’s surprising what happens when the building blocks of your day are re-shuffled during this lockdown. For some people, more are added, and for me and others, some are taken away.

Years ago, listening to the radio while trying to get to sleep I heard a poem read out. “I can do better than that!” I thought, and there and then decided to write a poem every day. Often, little incidents prompt a poem and without me consciously thinking, my faith In Jesus would surface.

We are in an age when it’s done to look young. Personalities endorse spending thousands of pounds altering their face and bodies, and adverts get rich on it.

Just now, I am somewhat incensed by our government’s attitude to age! Apart from General – now Sir – Tom getting millions for the NHS, the older generation have not been centre stage.

Today the elderly are worthy of better treatment than they received 50 years ago when they were left to degenerate in a corner!

Thousands of years ago, the writer of Psalm 92 got it right. “The righteous shall still bear fruit in old age.”

I wrote this next poem the other day, frustrated that the self-portrait I had to paint for my art class was not my best – and is now in the pile to be painted over.

It’s called:

Getting Older, or what you see is not all you get!

I look at my face – wrinkly neck, painted eyebrows.

The years have changed it. But I don’t feel a disgrace

With teeth uneven and a reluctant eye -

Because I am more than my visage.

My personality pours through every part of my being.

My expression, my vitality, my words, my heart to love,

So, by God’s planning in the world I have a place

And I will not be judged by my age!

If you want to hear more of my poetry, listen to my podcast first available from Monday June 1 at www.stalbanspodcast.com/elspeth

