Harpenden quiz night raises thousands for domestic abuse survivors  

Published: 9:47 AM June 29, 2021

A domestic abuse charity teamed up with a business networking group to raise more than £2,000 at a quiz night.

Platinum Point hosted the Big Fat Charity Quiz of the Year on behalf of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline at Rothamsted Research Centre in Harpenden, with the venue even donating afternoon tea as one of the raffle prizes.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness of the charity and domestic abuse, cases of which have risen greatly since the first lockdown began in March 2020. According to HDAH statistics one in four women and one in six men suffer from domestic abuse. The helpline is the first step to recovery, giving callers contacts and resources to support victims.

One of the organisers, Frances Pardell explained: "The original aim was to raise £300 worth of ticket sales and sponsored rounds but we actually raised £1,200 and a further £723 worth of raffle tickets."

Some of the raffle's other 26 prizes included a £50 John Lewis gift voucher from SA Law, a silver boxed photo frame from Super Designs and Pub in the Park tickets worth £100 donated by Brand Events.

Due to Covid restrictions the quiz was limited to 72 people, with the 12 teams of six battling their way through eight rounds covering everything from film to music and identifying places in Hertfordshire, with the team Legs Akimbo crowned the overall winners.

Emailing and calling the charity is totally anonymous and any notes taken during calls are destroyed. The £6,000 will be able to cover the costs of approximately 300 calls.

Frances added: "People were desperate to see each other at a fantastic communal event where everyone could get together and have fun. The event was brilliant beyond what we were expecting, so thanks to everyone involved for being so supportive.

"I'd like to give a special shout-out to Mark Combes from Minster Cleaning for being an excellent quiz master and to Brendan from BMEAV for providing all the technical equipment free of charge."