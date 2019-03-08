Police appeal after dogs attacked in St Albans

Do you recognise this man? Police officers are trying to trace him after two dogs were kicked in St Albans.

The first incident happened on May 21 at about 10.40am, when a woman and her daughter were walking their dog outside Morrisons on Hatfield Road.

A man came and kicked their dog - the woman recognised the perpetrator because he had lunged at her in a threatening way in late April.

On July 3 at just after 1pm, the man was seen jogging on Batchwood Drive when he kicked a dog in the face. The hound was being taken out by a dog walker at the time.

Herts police would like to trace the man pictured as part of their investigation.

PC Dawn Rust said: "We are asking for the public's help in trying to trace this man who was believed to be in the area at the time.

"Witnesses to both incidents were shocked by the man's unprovoked behaviour."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference on 41/59971/19.