Herts dog groomer wins global competition

Published: 1:00 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:21 AM December 16, 2020

Amy Walker of GoldWalk Grooming and Wellness came first in a global dog grooming competition. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

The Herts-based winner of a global dog grooming competition is celebrating her success.

Amy Walker, owner of GoldWalk Grooming and Wellness in Hatfield, which also looks after pooches from St Albans and Welwyn, came first in canine competition Master Groom 2020.

For coming first place and beating more than 300 other groomers, Amy was awarded a trophy and a rosette in a virtual ceremony on November 27.

Amy, who has been a pet stylist for more than 18 years, said: “I am so happy to have won. I can’t believe it. I put so much work into grooming - it is so wonderful to have become an award-winning salon. I still love developing my skills even after all this time. I can’t wait to make more St Albans, Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City dogs look and feel amazing!”