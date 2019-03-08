Advanced search

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

PUBLISHED: 11:57 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 11 September 2019

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

A St Albans rescue dog with three legs has been snatched from its beloved owner whilst he popped into Tesco.

Harmony was rescued by her owner Colin French over six years ago and they go everywhere together.

The white Staffordshire bull terrier is well-known around the city and is fairly distinctive with her missing leg.

She was taken from outside the supermarket on St Peter's Street on Tuesday, September 10 in the late afternoon.

Colin's sister Katie Corley said: "My brother is absolutely devastated - the dog means everything to Colin.

"She is his best friend and will be very frightened and sad without him.

"Please, please, if you know of the whereabouts of Harmony, take her to any vet and we will not ask any questions."

Police are aware of the theft of the bull terrier. If you have any information about Harmony please call 101.

