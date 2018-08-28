Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 16:53 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 30 January 2019
St Albans Cathedral
A dog walker and her pet were attacked near St Albans Cathedral today, police have confirmed.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Herts Ad: “Police received reports at 12.46pm today (January 30) from a witness of a dog attack in Sumpter Yard, St Albans, near to the cathedral.
“The dog was reported to be out of control and attacked a woman and her dog.
“The victim of the dog attack has not reported the incident to police, however the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of the incident.”