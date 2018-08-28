Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:53 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 30 January 2019

Police have been made aware of a dog attack near St Albans Cathedral today. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Police have been made aware of a dog attack near St Albans Cathedral today. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral

A dog walker and her pet were attacked near St Albans Cathedral today, police have confirmed.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Herts Ad: “Police received reports at 12.46pm today (January 30) from a witness of a dog attack in Sumpter Yard, St Albans, near to the cathedral.

“The dog was reported to be out of control and attacked a woman and her dog.

“The victim of the dog attack has not reported the incident to police, however the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of the incident.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans

Police have been made aware of a dog attack near St Albans Cathedral today. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Men arrested for thefts and burglaries in St Albans and Harpenden

Three men were arrested last night in connection with thefts and burglaries in St Albans and Harpenden.

Welwyn, Datchworth and Harependen all represented as England get set to take on Ireland in Six Nations

Sarah McKenna will start at full-back for England against Ireland in round one of the Six Nations. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

St Albans man’s April Fool: Four marathons in fourth month of 44th year to raise £4,000 for charity

Gary Thorpe at the London Marathon last year. Picture: Submitted by Gary Thorpe

Abbey Flyers Nomads Netball Club snap up former Australian U21 star

Abbey Flyers Nomands Netball Club have recruited former Australia U21 player Rebecca Ross to their coaching staff.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists