Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans

Police have been made aware of a dog attack near St Albans Cathedral today. Picture: St Albans Cathedral St Albans Cathedral

A dog walker and her pet were attacked near St Albans Cathedral today, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Herts Ad: “Police received reports at 12.46pm today (January 30) from a witness of a dog attack in Sumpter Yard, St Albans, near to the cathedral.

“The dog was reported to be out of control and attacked a woman and her dog.

“The victim of the dog attack has not reported the incident to police, however the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of the incident.”