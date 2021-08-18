Neighbours upset over long-standing fence issue with doctors' landlord

Published: 10:51 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM August 18, 2021

The neighbour of a new doctors surgery is upset that the erection of a fence to stop their garden being overlooked by patients has taken so long.

Paul Jeggo said: "Before this building was put up a line of trees to protect his garden from the prying eyes of the school children that went to the school behind their gardens.

"The builders tore down a couple of trees whilst building but promised that a fence would be erected as soon as it was finished. But when the surgery opened the windows all overlook his garden.

"They are not frosted, so everyone who goes into the offices can see into his garden. Despite letters being sent to these people, no one ever gets back to us.

"We have endured a year of hell with the noise, the dust, the foul language from the builders, no communication at all. Totally ignored."

After this newspaper contacted landlord Assura Aspire, a contractor was seen beginning the job today (August 18).