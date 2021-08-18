News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Neighbours upset over long-standing fence issue with doctors' landlord

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:51 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 10:55 AM August 18, 2021
Residents living in accommodation adjacent to Summerfield surgery in London Colney waited months for landlord to put up fence

Residents living in accommodation adjacent to Summerfield surgery in London Colney said they have waited months for the building's landlord to deliver on his promises. - Credit: Supplied

The neighbour of a new doctors surgery is upset that the erection of a fence to stop their garden being overlooked by patients has taken so long.

Residents living in accommodation adjacent to Summerfield surgery in London Colney said they have waited months for the building's landlord to deliver on his promises. 

Paul Jeggo said: "Before this building was put up a line of trees to protect his garden from the prying eyes of the school children that went to the school behind their gardens.

"The builders tore down a couple of trees whilst building but promised that a fence would be erected as soon as it was finished. But when the surgery opened  the windows all overlook his garden.

"They are not frosted, so everyone who goes into the offices can see into his garden. Despite letters being sent to these people, no one ever gets back to us.

You may also want to watch:

"We have endured a year of hell with the noise, the dust, the foul language from the builders, no communication at all. Totally ignored."

After this newspaper contacted landlord Assura Aspire, a contractor was seen beginning the job today (August 18).

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to be made for future of Charter Market
  2. 2 Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about self-harm
  3. 3 Two St Albans burglars jailed for stealing copper piping
  1. 4 Property Secrets: Harpenden Conservative Cllr Mary Maynard
  2. 5 St Albans named among UK's most expensive cities
  3. 6 Car meet group to raise money for pancreatic cancer charity with bikini car wash
  4. 7 Property Secrets: Founder of St Albans Mums Facebook group, Karen Snook
  5. 8 Fitness fundraiser in support of cancer charities
  6. 9 New chains are changing face of St Albans city centre
  7. 10 Beer and fleabites: the historic pubs of St Albans
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nova Fest will not be taking place at Springfield Farm this weekend.

Day festival in St Albans cancelled following noise complaints

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Cllr Geoff Harrison

Investigations | Exclusive

Councillor faces standards probe over alleged comment at planning meeting

Charles Thomson

person
Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans.

Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Sir John Lawes

St Albans and Harpenden students collect GCSE results

Dan Mountney

person