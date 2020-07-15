Advanced search

‘Save our indoor play industry’ says St Albans DJ’s Play owner

PUBLISHED: 14:34 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 15 July 2020

DJ's mascot will be supporting Helen at the gathering of soft play centre owners in Westminster tomorrow. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Whittington

DJ's mascot will be supporting Helen at the gathering of soft play centre owners in Westminster tomorrow. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Whittington

Archant

A soft play business, with centres in St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, is “holding on by its finger nails” and is calling for clarity from the government on when it can reopen.

DJ's mascot will be supporting Helen at the gathering of soft play centre owners in Westminster tomorrow. Picture: Courtesy of Helen WhittingtonDJ's mascot will be supporting Helen at the gathering of soft play centre owners in Westminster tomorrow. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Whittington

Owner of DJ’s play, Helen Whittington, and the company mascot, will be two of many representing indoor soft play centres from across the UK to descend on Westminster tomorrow.

This comes after the British Association for Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions – of which Helen is a committee member – launched a petition to rescue indoor play from closure.

The national petition has gained the support of more than 16,500 people so far.

Helen told the Herts Ad: “I have three children of my own, and when I bought DJ’s in St Albans almost 10 years ago I wanted to make improvements and over the years we’ve started to attract childminder groups and mum and baby classes.

“It’s a really good facility for young families to enjoy.”

Off the back of the success of the St Albans centre, Helen was able to expand into Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted. However, since the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the business has struggled due to a lack of grant support, with seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel.

You may also want to watch:

A recent survey undertaken by BALPPA, the trade body representing British leisure parks, piers and attractions, revealed up to two-thirds of the country’s indoor play centres are facing permanent closure within weeks.

“We are clinging on by our finger nails to survive”, Helen continued.

“We have no insurance as they’re refusing business interruption claims due to COVID-19, and it’s too big to receive any grants. We haven’t had any support.”

The petition states that throughout the pandemic children have been overlooked, and Helen says continuing to keep children’s facilities closed will have a greater impact of their development and mental health.

“People will have had babies in the last six months and will not have been able to go to baby groups or socialise – post natal depression will be on the up, and children learn a lot when they play in terms of sharing and growing in confidence.”

Helen works closely with the It’s OK To Say campaign for mental health in St Albans. She added: “We need to be thinking about children’s mental health and how it’s been impacted in all this, as well as parents – soft play can be a real life line.”

Organisers of the petition, who are heading to Westminster tomorrow, have asked their MPs to support them.

To sign the petition, go to bit.ly/2Wnoasj.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Yeovil boss Darren Sarll urges footballing world to help former Stevenage junior Spencer McCall’s fight for a life-saving operation

Former Stevenage manager Darren Sarll has asked for help for Spencer McCall, a former junior of his who needs a potentially life-saving operation. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Save our indoor play industry’ says St Albans DJ’s Play owner

DJ's mascot will be supporting Helen at the gathering of soft play centre owners in Westminster tomorrow. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Whittington

St Albans retailers reflect on first few weeks of trade since re-opening post-lockdown

A perspex screen in place at Chloe James Lifestyle.

Journalist from St Albans launches book on love and loss

Vikki and Ian on their wedding day. Picture: Alexandra Ridley

Story of de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s replica of the Comet Racer

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's DH.88 Comet Racer replica. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum