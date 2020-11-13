Diwali celebrations light up St Albans

Rangoli chalk art by Siya and Aaryan Mistry. Picture: Mistry family Archant

St Albans has been illuminated with diva lamps and rangoli patterns to celebrate Diwali (November 14).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simran and Avneet Singh posing with their Divas. Picture: Singh family Simran and Avneet Singh posing with their Divas. Picture: Singh family

The Diwali Festival of Light Trail could be seen in the run up to the festival, and was organised by Preet Cox of St Albans Rainbow Trail. Residents of the district were invited to display traditional Diwali decorations in their windows or chalk patterns onto the ground.

With the celebration of religious holidays being different this year due to the pandemic, Preet encouraged people from all faiths and religions to take part to spread cheer and unite the district.

Preet said: “The festival of Diwali is celebrated across the world by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. Each religion celebrates Diwali due to a different reason and whilst the festival is generally referred to as Diwali, those of the Sikh faith call is Bandi Chhor Divas. It’s a ‘Festival of Lights’ and represents light over darkness and good over evil.

“This year, Diwali shall be celebrated very differently compared to the usual celebrations due to the restrictions with the pandemic. The Diwali Festival of Lights initiative by the St Albans Rainbow Trail aims to spread some cheer in celebration of the festival and is the first collective Diwali celebration initiative organised across the district of St Albans which is quite special.”

Students at Skyswood Primary and Nursery School have been doing lots of fun activities, including making Divas and Rangoli patterns. Picture: Mr Bridle Students at Skyswood Primary and Nursery School have been doing lots of fun activities, including making Divas and Rangoli patterns. Picture: Mr Bridle

The trail allows the community to mark the celebration in a safe and virtual way. Preet added: “The response has been fantastic and many schools have also taken part through their activities of creating Divas and Rangoli designs which is wonderful to see.”

Residents of St Albans have come out in force to get involved in the first Diwali community initiative organised in the district.

There’s stll time to get involved with the festivities, visit St Albans Rainbow Trail on Facebook for more information and resources.

Students at Skyswood Primary and Nursery School have been doing lots of fun activities, including making Divas and Rangoli patterns. Picture: Mr Bridle Students at Skyswood Primary and Nursery School have been doing lots of fun activities, including making Divas and Rangoli patterns. Picture: Mr Bridle

You may also want to watch: