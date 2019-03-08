Delays on Great Northern and Thameslink train lines after incident at Kings Cross

Services are disrupted on Thameslink and Great Northern trains going to and from London Kings Cross. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Trains travelling on the Great Northern and Thameslink routes are severely delayed due to a trespasser on the railway at Kings Cross.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services running to and from Kings Cross are disrupted tonight while emergency services deal with the incident.

Passengers are advised to use alternative routes as services are severely delayed and may be altered at late notice or cancelled.

Tickets will be accepted on London Underground services between Kings Cross and Moorgate or Finsbury Park, on London buses, Great Anglia services and London North Eastern Railway, and Thameslink route tickets will be accepted on Great Northern routes and vice versa.

Trains travelling between Kings Cross and Ely or Cambridge will terminate and restart at Stevenage.

The disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day,