Teenage gang ordered to leave Harpenden park following anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 14:08 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 17 July 2020

Rothamsted Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rothamsted Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Five teenage boys were ordered to leave Harpenden’s Rothamsted Park after a dispersal order was put in place to help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The order ran from 5.45pm on Tuesday until 1am on Wednesday, after Harpenden Neighbourhood Sergeant Jordon Fox responded to reports of a group of young people causing a disturbance in the park. The group were apparently throwing stones and being intimidating to other park users.

Officers from Harpenden and St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted Sergeant Fox and the teenage boys were given notice to leave the park.

The boys were then interviewed with their parents or an appropriate adult, at Harpenden police station, in relation to possession of cannabis and public order offences. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The Section 35 dispersal order was authorised by a police Inspector under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2003 and covered the park up to Orchard Avenue, Amenbury Lane, Leyton Road and the Rothamsted estate.

Harpenden and Rural Neighbourhood Sgt Jordon Fox said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour at Rothamsted Park is a current local safer neighbourhood priority for Harpenden, as a result of ongoing issues in the area.

“We used police powers to issue the order on Tuesday night, to help prevent further crime and disorder and to keep the park a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour as it has a negative impact on the local community and we will deal robustly with anyone, including young people, found to be causing a nuisance or committing any criminal offences.”

Following feedback from residents, the Harpenden and Rural Safer Neighbourhood team have set their three neighbourhood priorities for the next three months.

· Tackling drug use in local parks and associated anti-social behaviour.

· Reducing fly-tipping across the rural areas.

· Dealing with noise nuisance in the parks during the early hours.

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

NHS Spitfire to fly over St Albans hospital

The Aircraft Restoration Company's 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire in flight. The aircraft is due to fly over St Albans City Hospital on Saturday, July 18. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Pedestrian 'seriously injured' in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

