St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

This year's St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular will take you to the Moon and back.

The annual charity fundraiser in Verulamium Park will be accompanied by a soundtrack celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, with space-themed music and audio clips from the footage. The theme ties in with the Cathedral's Space Voyage programme running throughout October half-term.

The November 2 display is produced by double British Fireworks Championships winners Fantastic Fireworks. It was started over 25 years ago in order to reduce firework accidents at home, and is organised by the Cathedral and local volunteer groups. It has raised over £750,000 for local and national charities and is sponsored by Debenhams Ottaway solicitors. This year's nominated charities are The Hospice of St Francis and Youth Talk.

As well as fireworks and music, the Food Village will be serving a range of hot food and drinks, and bars will be supplying beers brewed by Tring Brewery along with mulled wine, cider and gin. The Abbot's Kitchen at the Cathedral will also be open until 10pm.

The Revd Canon Abi Thompson, Sub Dean at St Albans Cathedral, said: "We are so excited and proud to lay on the fireworks event for our local community. It's a great opportunity for everybody to get together, old and young, and enjoy a spectacular evening. It's also a delight to be able to support such worthy local causes. Come along for a cracking good night!"

Lucy Hume, joint director of fundraising at the Hospice of St Francis, said" "As we celebrate 40 years of our hospice care, we are delighted to be working with St Albans Cathedral and extremely grateful to have been chosen as the beneficiary charity this year. The Hospice of St Francis helps people to live their precious lives well throughout St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding areas and so we are delighted to be here supporting local people tonight."

Chief executive of Youth Talk, David Barker, added: "Youth Talk provides a lifeline for growing numbers of young people across St Albans and district who need help and support with their mental health and emotional wellbeing."

Tickets are available from the Cathedral Box Office and the Alban Arena www.stalbanscathedral.org www.alban-arena.co.uk