New campaign highlights Abbey Line hidden gems

Published: 9:49 AM August 2, 2021

‘What’s on at the end of the Line?’ That's the question being asked as part of a new campaign to promote the Abbey Flyer rail service.

Newly elected chair of the Abbey Line Community Rail Partnership, Cllr Sandy Walkington, said the initiative aims to inspire and encourage the local community and visitors to travel on the line for local outings and day trips.

The Abbey Line is a 6.5 mile, semi-rural, single track route linking St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction, dating back to 1858.

The new campaign is encouraging St Albans residents to discover attractions in Watford and inspiring families to visit here as well as hidden gems along the route like Bricket Wood and Garston.

The initiative has support from local organisations including Watford and St Albans councils, St Stephen's Parish Council, Herts county council, and St Albans BID.

The campaign coincides with a wider campaign across the UK to promote scenic railways and the way that they serve the country’s diverse tourist landscape in a sustainable way.

Denise Parsons from the BID said: ‘The Abbey Line is a fantastic service connecting Watford Junction with St Albans in minutes. BID is proud to be a member of the Partnership and support the campaign."

Sandy said: "I am very honoured to take over the role of chairing the Abbey Line Community Partnership. St Albans Abbey station is in my county division and this lovely little railway line has a huge untapped potential as we seek to pivot from car use to public transport and active travel.

"Trains are still running in spite of some Covid-related cancellations, families should check the website and then plan a great day out."

One of the new retro posters promoting the Abbey Line. - Credit: Abbey Line Community Rail Partnership

The Abbey Line Community Rail Partnership has produced an Abbey Days out leaflet; a dedicated page on their new website www.abbeylinecommunityrail.org.uk; beautiful retro-style posters and a video featuring local attractions and international dance band JiveSwing. There is also a competition to win train tickets to explore the network via their twitter and Facebook pages @abbeylinecrp