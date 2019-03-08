Dinner and dance fundraiser in London Colney an ‘amazing’ success

Left to right: Errol McKellar, Jennifer Roper-Murray, Elaine Hilton, Cyril Roper, Pearl Roper, and Gloria Jordan. Dinner and Dance fundraising evening for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Jennifer Murray Archant

Three sisters are celebrating a successful charity dinner and dance evening in London Colney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Roper-Murray, Elaine Hilton and Gloria Jordan collected more than £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK at a fundraising Dinner and Dance at the St Albans Irish Association in London Colney.

It is a cause close to their hearts because their father, Cyril Roper, was diagnosed in 2016. He is currently receiving radiotherapy treatment at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood.

At the event, he spoke about his own experience and the importance of an annual check-up.

Prostate Cancer UK ambassador Errol McKellar, of The Errol McKellar Foundation, also attended the evening.

Jennifer said: “It was amazing. The support we received from local businesses, family and friends was overwhelming.

“He [Cyril] was overwhelmed and he thanked everyone who has supported him on his journey.”

She thanked the Irish Association as well. To donate, contact jmurray5@hotmail.co.uk