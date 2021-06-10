News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Snappers capture picture of partial solar eclipse

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 3:22 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 4:11 PM June 10, 2021
Patrick Powers' photo of the partial solar eclipse.

Patrick Powers' photo of the partial solar eclipse. - Credit: Patrick Powers

Photographers have been capturing images of one of the most remarkable astronomical phenomena - a solar eclipse.

Harpenden photographer Patrick Powers snapped a picture of this morning's partial eclipse from his house in The Close at around the time of maximum eclipse when the clouds parted at around 11.15am.

And St Albans photographer Toby Shepheard took a picture from his garden in Foxcroft.

Toby Shepheard's picture of the partial solar eclipse.

Toby Shepheard's picture of the partial solar eclipse. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Nearly a third of the Sun was blocked out as the Moon passed before it, causing it to appear crescent-shaped.

If you have pictures of the eclipse you'd like to share, email them to hertsad@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Faircross Way, St Albans

St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Fire crew attend St Albans Cathedral

Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Affinity Water visited St Albans with their giant bath tub as part of their SOS Save Our Streams campaign

Enormous bath makes a splash in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic.

What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus