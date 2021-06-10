Snappers capture picture of partial solar eclipse

Published: 3:22 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM June 10, 2021

Photographers have been capturing images of one of the most remarkable astronomical phenomena - a solar eclipse.

Harpenden photographer Patrick Powers snapped a picture of this morning's partial eclipse from his house in The Close at around the time of maximum eclipse when the clouds parted at around 11.15am.

And St Albans photographer Toby Shepheard took a picture from his garden in Foxcroft.

Toby Shepheard's picture of the partial solar eclipse. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

Nearly a third of the Sun was blocked out as the Moon passed before it, causing it to appear crescent-shaped.

If you have pictures of the eclipse you'd like to share, email them to hertsad@archant.co.uk