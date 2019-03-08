How to build the home of your dreams

Facit Homes can create a new home for you, inspired by the way you want to live. Photo Credit: Facit Homes. Archant

Maybe you've been considering a major renovation or extension; or maybe you've been looking for your dream home in your area but not found anything that is quite right. Either way, Facit Homes can create a new home for you, inspired by the way you want to live. Facit Homes is an award-winning home manufacturer based in London, founded in 2007. Demolishing existing houses and starting afresh with a new build is second nature to them, and they have built numerous homes across Hertfordshire. They're a multidisciplinary team formed of architects, designers, technicians, specialist fabricators, site agents and contract managers. Director, Rhys Denbigh, explains how a Facit home is created from start to finish and told us more about their vision, 'to build a better future - one home at a time'.

Facit Homes prioritise energy preservation over generation, meaning your home does all the hard work for itself. Photo Credit: Facit Homes. Facit Homes prioritise energy preservation over generation, meaning your home does all the hard work for itself. Photo Credit: Facit Homes.

Start from scratch

Once you've found an area you love living in it can be hard to feel at home somewhere else. Designing a new home to replace your existing one could be a good idea if you feel your current house doesn't take full advantage of the plot, or perhaps the layout means living spaces are dark or bedrooms are positioned too close to a road, making them less enjoyable to sleep in.

Facit Homes can save you the time and stress of trying to find a new home by, quite simply, starting from scratch. Rhys told us: "Rather than upping sticks, our customers are choosing to stay put and rebuild, remaining in the area they love and realising the home they have always dreamed of. We have a proven track record of designing and building high performance, modern homes, on time and within budget."

He went on to say: "Existing properties can only be reconfigured to a certain extent, and costs get higher the more structural alterations you make - particularly to create open-plan living. With a new build home we can configure every room to be exactly right for you, with no wasted space or compromise."

Rhys Denbigh, explains how a Facit home is created from start to finish and told us more about their vision, ‘to build a better future – one home at a time’. Photo Credit: Facit Homes. Rhys Denbigh, explains how a Facit home is created from start to finish and told us more about their vision, ‘to build a better future – one home at a time’. Photo Credit: Facit Homes.

Facit Homes ensure that they take a considered approach to every project. They build up a robust, policy-based submission strategy, meaning you won't need to worry about your new home not being granted planning permission. The design process for a Facit Home begins with simple sketches, developing into a full 3D computer model which is used to design every aspect of your home, detailed right down to socket positions.

Rhys told us: "The homes we create are an exact transformation from computer to reality, allowing you to see exactly how it will look and make changes prior to your home being built. As we are able to accurately predict every element of your new home, we offer fixed prices. Working with an existing property is unpredictable with lots of unknowns which often add to the costs once work has begun."

Energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing

There are various ways to increase the energy efficiency of your home such as insulating your loft, upgrading your boiler or turning your heating down a notch, however, having a home that's energy efficient to begin can make much more of an impact.

Facit Homes prioritise energy preservation over generation, meaning your home does all the hard work for itself. Rhys said: "The result is simple; you use less energy and save money." They create a super-insulated building envelope and always use large triple-glazed windows which have slim frames that allow lots of light in.

"Our custom manufactured, triple-glazed windows combine outstanding thermal performance with contemporary style. The composite frames bring together the durability of aluminium on the outside and the warmth of natural wood on the inside", Rhys told us.

They use low energy LED lighting throughout and every Facit Home is fitted with a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system, which is designed to bring in fresh air while also recovering and reusing 94% of the heat from the stale air it extracts.

Facit Homes offer a free consultation, without obligation, giving you a chance to find out what the possibilities are with your site.