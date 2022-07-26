Can you design new community garden for Greenwood Park?

Grow Chiswell Green has launched a contest to design a new garden planned for Greenwood Park next year. - Credit: Grow Chiswell Green

Local community group Grow Chiswell Green has launched a contest to design a new garden planned for Greenwood Park next year.

Christy Mitchell, who founded the free organisation to transform lesser-used areas into thriving community green spaces, said: “We want the garden to be a wildlife haven, a place to bring the community together and a place that is accessible for everyone.

“We launched the contest so that anyone can have a say in what the garden could look like. Vegetable patches, ponds, wildflower banks – we are open to all ideas and would love the community to get involved in designing this new space that they will soon be able to enjoy”

The winner will see their design come to life as the new community garden next year, plus a host of prizes including a luxury food and wine hamper, £50 voucher for Aylett Nurseries, free coffee and cake at the Lazy Llama Café, and £20 St Albans voucher from St Albans BID (Business Improvement District).

The contest is open to anyone of any age and closes September 30. To enter or to join Grow Chiswell Green visit growchiswellgreen.org