Boutique owner gives talk at prestigious fashion event

PUBLISHED: 10:19 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 18 June 2019

Owner of The Dressing Room, Deryane Tadd

Owner of The Dressing Room, Deryane Tadd

A St Albans business woman is speaking at a major fashion industry event today.

Deryane Tadd, owner of The Dressing Room, High St, will be speaking at The Telegraph Responsible Fashion Forum as part of a day of workshops and discussions covering industry concerns such as sustainability, reducing waste in fashion design, tackling modern day slavery and the role of influencers on customers.

The Dressing Room recently celebrated its 14th birthday and has won several awards including several Drapers Retailer of the Year and Vogue's Best 100 Shops outside London.

Her session will specifically focus on how the digital age impacts the way the fashion industry does business.

Deryane said: "I am extremely excited and proud to be a part of the Telegraph Responsible Fashion Forum. It is one of the biggest issues facing our industry and it is my pleasure to be providing my opinion as an independent retailer as someone who has seen the fashion retail landscape change over the last 25 years."

